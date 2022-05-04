Govs blow out Altavista, falter against Chatham

The Govs baseball team rolled over Altavista, 15-4, on April 27 as once again the Nelson offense shared the runs scored with nine Nelson players crossing the plate.

In the five-inning mercy ruled shortened contest, Blaze McGarry scored three runs while teammates Ty Mauer, Jace Martin, Landen Thacker and Caleb Thompson added a pair each.

Solo scorers also included Walker Willoughby, Mike Fitzgerald, Blake Victor and George Knight.

In the next game against Chatham Nelson found themselves on the opposite end of what they had been handing out by falling to the Cavaliers,15-3, ending the five-game winning streak.

In the win at Altavista the two Dogwood District squads opened the game scoreless in the opening frame but in the second inning Nelson pounded out five runs.

After a lone run was plated by Nelson in the third both teams added three runs each in the fourth inning.

The Govs bats put the game on ice with six runs in the fifth as Altavista recorded one ending the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

The Altavista defense helped the Govs stay on base with eight errors while the Govs had a pair of mosques.

Pitcher Landen Campbell picked up the win with three and two thirds of mound duty. Marshall Garrison came in for relief work that ended with one and one thirds of pitching. Campbell and Garrison combined for seven strikeouts.