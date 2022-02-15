Govs capture Dogwood regular season crown, undefeated in district

The Govs basketball team won the Dogwood District regular season title on Feb. 12 by defeating Altavista, 56-45, while remaining undefeated at 11-0 in district play with one last game to go before the postseason starts.

Altavista was scheduled to travel to Nelson on Feb. 15 for the regular season finale, which gives the Govs a chance for a perfect 12-0 season within the Dogwood District.

In the district clinching game at Altavista, Jaren Purvis was perfect at the foul line, draining 10 out of 10 free throws as he ended the game with 24 points followed by the Govs’ one-two punch in Blayz McGarry, who added 17 in the victory.

For Nelson coach Marvin Martin, a player in the early 1980’s on the Nelson squad that won the Seminole District tournament championship and also on the coaching staff on the Govs’ 2007-08 state championship team, this win meant a lot.

“First of all, it means everything as a player since ‘82 to first experience this feeling and on to the state championship as the head JV coach of these young men. In to the state championship run of 2008,” said Martin. “Where Nelson became state champs it’s a awesome feeling to be apart of these young men careers in high school. We instill in them there’s more work to be done every day.

I’m feeling so blessed right now to be given this opportunity to stay the course over the years of four or five head coaches to get to this point. I must say I’ve learned a lot from all of them, but most of all from my coach CM Price and Willie Gray and Dave Camden, it doesn’t matter what they do stay true to what we do. So tonight I’m feeling apart of the way there because there’s more work to be done and we can’t settle here, there’s a bigger prize out there. So I say we as a team must stay up focus and don’t believe the hype until mission accomplished.”

The Nelson community has rallied around Martin and his team from the athletic department to the principals office.

“I am so incredibly proud of our boys’ basketball team for going 11-0 [in district play] and clinching the title of Dogwood District champs. This team is composed of a very special group of coaches and student-athletes,” said Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner. “Each member of the team knows and understands his role and assignment, functions selflessly, and makes decisions that are best for the team.

As a result, the team has continued to get stronger throughout the season. We are thrilled that these young men appear to be on the way to another state championship and cannot wait to see what’s next for them. Again, I couldn’t be prouder. Go Govs.”

NCHS athletic director Greg Mullins commented on the big win .

“Our coaches, Marvin Martin, Brennan Banton, and Dalton Ragland, have also done a great job helping these young men maintain focus and perspective throughout the season,” said Mullins. “This coaching staff has worked together seamlessly to give our students a chance to be successful.”

Mullins added he was proud of the way the Govs practiced on the court and at school.

“These young men are talented athletes but they also are good students and very coachable as well,” said Mullins. “They have practiced with purpose all year long and that has translated to success on the court on game nights.”

The night before at William Campbell, Purvis controlled the opening game tip to teammate McGarry as it took him seven seconds into the game to score and from that point on it was all Govs in the 42-24 win.

Purvis scored 17points along with 18 rebounds and three blocks.