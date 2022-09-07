Govs come up short by 4 points in back-and-forth battle

In Lovingston, Nelson went up early and constantly responded to Page County’s scoring drives, but the Panthers had the final word in the back-and-forth affair that featured seven lead changes.

Hayden Plum scored on a 2-yard run with 7:45 left in the game to give Page a 30-26 advantage, and the Panthers (1-1) held off the stingy Governors for the win.

Nelson earned momentum early thanks to big plays. The Governors (0-2) picked off the Panthers early to set up a score and 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the game. They also scored on a kickoff return in the first quarter.

Nelson’s 26 points were the most it has recorded in a game in three years, and the four-point difference in the final score made the Sept. 2 contest the closest in the series (nine games all-time) between the teams. Page extended its win streak over Nelson County High School to six games.

Nelson’s Colton Baker rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns for Nelson. Daveon Rose rushed for 34 yards and also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown for the Governors. He also had a 50-yard punt return in the game. Adonijah Hubbard racked up 20 yards on the ground and added a touchdown.

Scott Ives led the Governors’ defense with four tackles. Carson Beccerra added four tackles and Baker had an interception.

The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress contributed.