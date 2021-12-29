Govs drop first game of season

The Nelson Govs basketball team’s undefeated run came to an end Dec. 20 after reeling off six straight wins as Amherst topped the Govs, 68-59.

Early in the game on the Lancers’ court, the Govs jumped off to 16-8 lead at the end of the first period.

Amherst regrouped quickly, pouring on 30 second period points while the defense held the Govs to 17 whilesitting on a 38-33 lead at intermission.

Until the loss the Govs rolled up 377 points in the first six games while the defense yielded 282.

Nelson coach Marvin Martin said it seemed like his team was shooting in the ocean and the Amherst boys played their butts off.

Jaren Purvis continues to lead the Govs offensive attack and against the Lancers the senior racked up 31 points.

“Jaren is a workhorse,” said Martin. “Any coach would relish to have him”

The third period doomed the Govs as the offense went flat by scoring six points while Amherst doubled that number.

The Nelson squad didn’t roll over and outscored the Lancers 20-18 in the final stanza.

Blayz McGarry added 10 points and was the only other Gov in double figures.

The Lancers were led by Justin Burns’ 24 points and AJ Jordan had 16.

- Lee Luther Jr.