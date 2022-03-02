Govs' first home loss ends playoff bid, 18-3 season

The Govs basketball team’s dream of joining the 2008 Nelson state championship team on the wall behind the basket in the gym came to a quick end as Radford ousted the varsity boys, 62-45, on Feb. 22.

Heading into the contest the Govs were in the driver’s seat after posting a 18-2 regular season record, a perfect 12-0 mark in the Dogwood district and a higher seed that included hosting a regional opening round game.

The fans jammed into the gym, the Nelson County High School cheerleaders were cranking out some high energy and band director Scott Belcher had his pep band fired up in the corner.

All year long Govs coach Marvin Marvin had high praise for the support from the student body, local families and the administration .

NCHS Principal Chris Sumner stood beside the pep band with his hand over his heart as the National Anthem filled the gym.

The first half was hard fought on both sides as the Govs’ clung to a one-point advantage at intermission.

The battle continued in the second half but timely three-pointers by Radford aided by several Nelson turnovers gave the Bobcats a lead that would prove to be the the difference in advancing to the next round.

It was an emotional ending as Martin showed a first class move pulling his starters so they could get one last applause while giving the bench riders some court time.

Nelson’s Jared Purvis was the Govs high scorer with 19 points,12 rebounds,1 steal and one block.

Blayz McGarry recorded 8 points, 4 assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals.

Jace Martin also posted 2 steals, 2 assists and 6 points and Walker Willoughby added four rebounds and 6 points.

Govs assistant coach Brennan Banton summed up the season ending loss: “It’s very sad to see it end.”

Nelson hadn’t lost at home throughout the regular season.