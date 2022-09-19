Govs football cruises to first win under Coach Baker

Colton Baker rushed for a career-high 176 yards and a touchdown last Friday night as Nelson County snapped a 10-game losing streak with a decisive 42-0 victory over Cumberland.

DaVeon Rose churned out 63 yards on the ground and added a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown to help John Baker capture his first victory as the Governors’ head coach.

Hunter Garrett had five carries for 59 yards and a score, while Adonijah Hubbard chipped in 56 yards and another score on the ground to pace a balanced attack. Demetrius Bell added another score for Nelson County (1-3).

Nicky Woods added a field goal and was true on three extra point attempts.

The shutout was just the Govs’ third since 2000 and the first since Nelson topped Page County 39-0 on Sept. 4, 2015, in Mark Poston’s final season at the helm.

The only other time it has happened since the turn of the century came on Aug. 29, 2003, as the Govs claimed a 22-0 triumph over Madison County. That was Billy League’s 23rd and final season at Nelson.

— The (Charlottesville) Daily

Progress and Staff Reports