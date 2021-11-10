 Skip to main content
Govs football season ends in shutout loss at Gretna
In Gretna, the Hawks extended their winning streak in the series with Nelson to 15 games, blanking the visiting Governors at Lester Bond Field on Nov. 5.

Gretna (5-5, 4-2 Dogwood) picked up its second straight shutout of the season. The Hawks, who entered Friday’s game seventh in the Region 2C standings, likely solidified a road game for the first week of the playoffs.

Nelson, which hasn’t beaten Gretna since 2002, dropped its seventh straight game and ends its season at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in Dogwood District play. The Governors were shut out in half of their games this season.

