Govs football team opens season with losses in four-day span

The Governors' varsity football season has started off very rocky as the season opener was cancelled due to the virus and the second game was delayed several days but finally played Sept. 7 against Page County.

The night was beautiful weather wise but the Panthers would ruin things for the Govs quick, early and often.

Page County ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and at the halftime mark led 41-0.

"We just need to start fast and execute better. I think nerves played a big part in the first half too," said Nelson head coach Darrin McKenzie. "We also looked and played like a team that hasn't had a scrimmage but in the second half we started to play better and figure something out."

The Panther offense was held to a lone score for the second half while the Govs finally put some points on the board. Govs quarterback James Lloyd found DaVeon "Dae Dae" Rose for a touchdown pass.