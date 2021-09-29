Govs get second-half lead, but fall short in 20-point home-opening loss

The Randolph Henry special teams ran over the Govs’ front line to block the extra point attempt but Nelson would take the lead, 6-2.

“Offensively we just did not execute very well. They were a big physical team and our guys struggled with that most of the night,” said McKenzie. “The opening drive in the third we found some things that worked for us and were able to move the ball a bit. But overall as a unit we didn’t do much well that night. Hats off to our [defense] again for giving us a chance to be in the game in the 4th quarter.”

In the third period the Nelson defense tightened down to hold the Statesman scoreless for the remainder of the quarter.

“The defense played great all night. They kept us in the game with big stops and turnovers after the [offense] couldn’t get anything going for most of the night,” said McKenzie. “Carsona [Becerra] led the way with 7 tackles and 3 of those were for a loss. Kaua [Rose] and DaVeon Ross each had a fumble recovery.”

Randolph Henry would put the game way in the final period with 24 points and the 26-6 victory.

“Next week is homecoming and we play Chatham,” said McKenzie. “This will be another physical team that likes to run the ball so we fix our mistakes, lick our wounds and be ready to go and play next Friday.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.