Govs golf team hits the green with new coach

Nelson County High School’s golf team, like many of the other Govs sports, has a new coach this season. Tom Allen has taken over the duties.

Allen started playing golf when he was 10 years old having grown up in Virginia Beach where he attended Floyd E. Kellam High School. In his junior and senior years in 1982 and 1983 Allen played on the school team as was able to get in lots of practice as he rode his bike to the local city course.

“As a first-year coach, my primary goal is to provide opportunities and guidance to foster growth for my current players. I inherited a young team of beginner-level golfers who may be green but have a lot of potential,” Allen said. “My secondary goal is to discover and recruit hidden talent from our current high school students as well as upcoming middle schoolers.”

In high school golf only the top four golfers’ scores are used for the totals.

The Govs golf team has only four players, so for Allen’s first season he can give each golfer plenty of attention on their techniques.