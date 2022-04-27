Govs' hot bats blow out Gretna, top William Campbell

The Nelson Govs baseball team, coming off a massive run-producing gam before the Easter break, continued to swing the big bats with a 20-1 thumping against Gretna on April 20 and a 6-1 victory two days later over William Campbell.

The Govs more than plucked the Hawks in the five-run mercy rules shortened game by scoring in all five frames.

Nelson wasted no time with the bats by piling up three first inning runs followed by nine runs over the next three innings and in the fifth inning the back breaker with 8 runs.

Gretna posted its lone run in the home half of their first inning but the Hawks’ defense must have still been on Easter break while committing 11 errors.

Blayz McGarry was the Govs’ hot batter with his five runs credited to him.

George Knight added three runs, as did Caleb Thompson, followed by Walker Willoughby and his two runs along with a pair from Landen Thacker.

Plating solo runs for the Govs was Tre GTerry,Michael Fitzgerald and Jace Martin.

Landen Campbell took the win yielding four hits and striking out 11 Hawk batters.