Govs' hot bats leads to 9-1 win over Radford in regional first round

Blayz McGarry went 2 for 3 and gave Nelson a 4-0 lead Wednesday in the second inning with his three-run home run, and the Governors tacked on another five runs in the third to take an early lead they never relinquished in a 9-1 win over Radford in the first round of the Region 2C tournament.

McGarry, Ty Mauer, Michael Fitzgerald, Blake Victor and Tre Terry each had two hits for Nelson (11-9), and Jace Martin threw a complete game, walking two and fanning six in the win.

Allen Hamblin led the Bobcats (7-11) at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double. Starter Taylor Stambursky lasted just 2⅓ innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits.

Nelson now will travel to Appomattox for a matchup with the Raiders (17-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday. ACHS beat Nelson twice in the regular season by wide margins.