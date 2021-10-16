Govs scoreless for third straight game in loss to Raiders

Appomattox upped its win streak over Nelson County to 15 games, posting seven first-half touchdowns and 71 points by the end of the third quarter in Lovingston for its first shutout of the season.
Since 2019, when the Governors returned from a stint playing as an independent, the Raiders (6-1, 5-0 Dogwood) have bowled over Nelson (1-6, 0-2) by a combined 202 points.
The Governors suffered their third straight shutout in the 71-0 defeat, marking the first time since 2016 they’ve been held scoreless for three consecutive weeks.
The Raiders now are averaging 60 points per game in district play, outscoring four opponents 239-40.