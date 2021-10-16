 Skip to main content
Govs scoreless for third straight game in loss to Raiders
Govs scoreless for third straight game in loss to Raiders

Appomattox upped its win streak over Nelson County to 15 games, posting seven first-half touchdowns and 71 points by the end of the third quarter in Lovingston for its first shutout of the season. 

Since 2019, when the Governors returned from a stint playing as an independent, the Raiders (6-1, 5-0 Dogwood) have bowled over Nelson (1-6, 0-2) by a combined 202 points.

The Governors suffered their third straight shutout in the 71-0 defeat, marking the first time since 2016 they’ve been held scoreless for three consecutive weeks.

The Raiders now are averaging 60 points per game in district play, outscoring four opponents 239-40.

