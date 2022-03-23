Govs soccer opens season with blowout win

The Govs soccer team opened its season on March 14 with a 10-0 rout over Parry McCluer High. Scoring two goals each for Nelson were Nathan Manthey, Caleb Sweigart and James Lloyd.

“The team did an excellent job of playing with possession, and we’re developing the approaches necessary to solve the puzzles we’ll encounter throughout the season,” said assistant coach Justin Cober-Lake. “We also saw some of our younger players step up their game alongside our veterans, which should encourage the whole team as we get the season underway.”