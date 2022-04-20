Govs win big over Dan River

After winning its first two games the Govs baseball team has been struggling with a five-game losing streak.

But for Govs head coach Chris Dowd, his team may have found the golden egg before the Easter break as his troops destroyed Dan River, 19-5, on April 6.

While the Govs were busy wearing out home plate the Dan River team was racking up 11 errors, twice as many miscues as their five hits .

Blayz McGarry and Ty Mauer scored four runs each while Walker Willoughby and Mike Fitzgerald added a trio of runs a piece.

Blake Victor added two runs while Tre Terry, George Knight and Marshall Garrison recorded one score each.

The Nelson offense wasted no time with five runs in the first frame and putting the game away in the second inning with three more and another four in the third.

The fourth inning was the only frame the Govs failed to score but a pair in the fifth and five in the six was extra icing on the victory cake.

Dan River got its five runs in the fifth inning.

Landen Campbell was the winning pitcher giving up five hits and five runs while striking out six Wildcats batters.

McGarry tossed the last inning with one strikeout.

The Govs return to action on April 20 with a long stretch down U.S. 29 South to battle the Gretna Hawks.

The Lt. Govs also rolled in their game against the Dan River junior varsity team with its 12-2 victory to up its record to 5-4.

Softball team

secures two wins The Lady Govs softball team recently won its last two games before the Easter break with a 1-0 victory against Dan River and and a 6-3 victory against Parry McCluer.

Against the Fighting Blues the Lady Govs got runs from Rachel Thompson, Kaleigh Critzer, Chandler Giles, Laney Thacker and Hannah Victor.

Nelson plated a single run in the first inning and over the fourth and fifth frames combined for five more.

Nelson’s ace pitcher Ambyre Taylor struck out 10 to pick up the win in the circle.