Lady Govs drop home opener against Buckingham

The Lady Govs basketball squad opened its season Dec. 1 when Buckingham came to town and left with a 46-36 victory.
The Nelson girls did have a bright spot on the loss as Rachel Thompson, one of the hardest workers on the team posted 13 points, 10 rebounds along with a pair of steals.
“We played well,” said Nelson head coach Angie Vest. “There is room for improvement and things we need to work on, but overall we did well. As the season goes on I expect our chemistry to grow on the court and great things will happen.”
Destiny Meredith was the only other Nelson player to score in double figures with her contribution of 11 points, a half dozen rebounds and two steals.
Tamya Vest-Turner had a good night for the Lady Govs as she nailed down nine points, nine rebounds along with two steals.
Zoe Evans added three rebounds; Jasmine Tinsley had two points, five rebounds and three steals, Chandler Giles added one point, 10 rebounds and two steals, Serenity Green had one steal and Janel Horsley also had a steal.
The Nelson girls will hit the road for away games at Parry McCluer, Buffalo Gap, Stuarts Draft, Chatham and Buckingham.
The next home game is scheduled for Dec. 17 against Stuarts Draft.