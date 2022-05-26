 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Govs hold Glevar to single hit in regional first round victory

  • 0
Lady Govs softball. 1.JPG

Lady Govs pitcher Ambyre Taylor cranks up on the road against Buckingham. Nelson lost that regular season game, 4-2, on April 25.

 Lee Luther Jr.Photos, for the Nelson County Times

Ambrye Taylor threw a one-hitter and did not allow an earned run in a complete-game outing to help Nelson past Glenvar, 7-1, in the first round of the Region 2C tournament Wednesday. 

Nelson scored twice in the first and went up 7-0 before Glenvar finally got on the board in the sixth.

Gabriella Powell had the lone hit for Glenvar (7-12), which was seeded fifth in that half of the bracket.

Fourth-seeded Nelson (11-8) got a pair of hits and two runs scored from Laney Thacker, Chandler Giles had two RBIs, and Taylor complemented her good day in the circle by going 1 for 3 with a triple and RBI at the plate.

The Governors face a quick turnaround and a tall task for Thursday’s quarterfinals. They will travel to Appomattox to take on the undefeated and top-seeded Raiders, the reigning Class 2 state champs, at 6 p.m.

James River tops Nelson boys soccer, 5-1

People are also reading…

In Buchanan, Nelson (6-8-1) fell to James River in the first round of Region 2C tournament on May 25. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert