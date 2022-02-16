Lady Govs on a hot streak

The Lady Govs basketball team currently is riding a five-game winning streak that started on Feb. 4 with a 48-17 victory against Appomattox and continued last week with a 38-25 win against Altavista at home on Feb. 12.

Destiny Meredith has found her stroke by leading the Lady Govs’ offensive attack in three of the last four wins.

Against Altavista Meredith posted 15 points and a pair of steals.

Rachel Thompson contributed four steals while Tamya Vest-Turner added three steals.

On Feb. 11 the Nelson girls rolled over William Campbell, 57-18, with a trio of Nelson players reaching double figures.

Meredith recorded 18 points and five steals, Thompson had 15 points and seven steals and Chandler Giles added 10 points and three steals.

On Feb. 9, the Lady Govs defeated Dan River, 47-25, with Meredith posting 17 points and eight steals.

The week started out in Gretna with a 61-40 victory that saw three Nelson shooters reach double figures.

Thompson had 16 points and eight steals; Giles added 13 points and six steals and Vest-Turner had 12 points and four steals.

Lee Luther Jr.