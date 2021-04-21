Lady Govs pandemic-altered volleyball season ends against Floyd County

The Lady Governors quest for a state title after a 10-year wait came to an end in the region semifinals with a 3-1 loss to Floyd County.

It was the Nelson team’s third straight day of games that started April 13 with a sweep against Dan River followed by another sweep at Patrick County.

“A great season for Nelson volleyball. We finished 9-4 on the year. I am thankful that we had a chance to have a volleyball season,” said longtime coach Vicki Crawford. “There was a time in the fall I was not sure that would happen. The girls on this team stayed committed to our program, working hard everyday. In spite of all the COVID rules, not allowing spectators at away games, and limited fans at home I feel like this team responded well.

We all just wanted to compete, and were very thankful for the opportunity. I am very fortunate to coach where we have so much support from our community, and for that I am thankful.”

Against Dan River, a Dogwood District opponent, the Lady Govs won with scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 26-24.