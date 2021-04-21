 Skip to main content
Lady Govs pandemic-altered volleyball season ends against Floyd County
The Lady Governors quest for a state title after a 10-year wait came to an end in the region semifinals with a 3-1 loss to Floyd County.

It was the Nelson team’s third straight day of games that started April 13 with a sweep against Dan River followed by another sweep at Patrick County.

“A great season for Nelson volleyball. We finished 9-4 on the year. I am thankful that we had a chance to have a volleyball season,” said longtime coach Vicki Crawford. “There was a time in the fall I was not sure that would happen. The girls on this team stayed committed to our program, working hard everyday. In spite of all the COVID rules, not allowing spectators at away games, and limited fans at home I feel like this team responded well.

We all just wanted to compete, and were very thankful for the opportunity. I am very fortunate to coach where we have so much support from our community, and for that I am thankful.”

Against Dan River, a Dogwood District opponent, the Lady Govs won with scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 26-24.

“A great start to the regional tournament. We played really well in set 1, to set the tone of the night,” said Crawford. “It was an emotional night realizing it was our last home match and we would have to play on the road the rest of the way. We recognized the four seniors and had a celebration.”

The next night the Nelson girls took the long bus ride to Stuart to battle the Lady Cougars of Patrick County. Both teams battled but Nelson kicked it into another gear with come-from-behind wins with scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20.

“A great road win! We played great from the start until the end,” said Crawford. “Best match we played as a team all year. It was great to see all the hard work that we have done pay off. The team was determined to advance in the regionals.”

The third game of the week was the toughest for Nelson falling 3-1 to end the season.

“It was a competitive match, exchanging points throughout the night,” said Crawford.

Nelson stats vs Dan River

Hailea White: 9 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks

Abbey Foley: 22 assists, 6 digs

Lauren Armstrong: 3 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs

Rylee Truslow: 4 kills, 2 aces

Destiny Meredith: 6 kills, 1 ace

Rachel Thompson: 15 digs

Nelson stats vs Patrick County

Hailea White: 20 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs

Abbey Foley: 26 assists, 6 digs

Lauren Armstrong: 4 digs, 3 kills, 1 block

Rylee Truslow: 4 kills

Destiny Meredith: 3 kills

Rachel Thompson: 16 digs

Nelson stats vs Floyd County

Hailea White: 17 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks

Rylee Truslow: 15 kills, 4 blocks

Abbey Foley: 36 assists, 11 digs

Lauren Armstrong: 3 kills, 8 digs

Rachel Thompson: 31 digs

