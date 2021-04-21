Lady Govs pandemic-altered volleyball season ends against Floyd County

The Lady Governors quest for a state title after a 10-year wait came to an end in the region semifinals with a 3-1 loss to Floyd County.
It was the Nelson team’s third straight day of games that started April 13 with a sweep against Dan River followed by another sweep at Patrick County.
“A great season for Nelson volleyball. We finished 9-4 on the year. I am thankful that we had a chance to have a volleyball season,” said longtime coach Vicki Crawford. “There was a time in the fall I was not sure that would happen. The girls on this team stayed committed to our program, working hard everyday. In spite of all the COVID rules, not allowing spectators at away games, and limited fans at home I feel like this team responded well.
We all just wanted to compete, and were very thankful for the opportunity. I am very fortunate to coach where we have so much support from our community, and for that I am thankful.”
Against Dan River, a Dogwood District opponent, the Lady Govs won with scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 26-24.
“A great start to the regional tournament. We played really well in set 1, to set the tone of the night,” said Crawford. “It was an emotional night realizing it was our last home match and we would have to play on the road the rest of the way. We recognized the four seniors and had a celebration.”
The next night the Nelson girls took the long bus ride to Stuart to battle the Lady Cougars of Patrick County. Both teams battled but Nelson kicked it into another gear with come-from-behind wins with scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20.
“A great road win! We played great from the start until the end,” said Crawford. “Best match we played as a team all year. It was great to see all the hard work that we have done pay off. The team was determined to advance in the regionals.”
The third game of the week was the toughest for Nelson falling 3-1 to end the season.
“It was a competitive match, exchanging points throughout the night,” said Crawford.
Nelson stats vs Dan River
Hailea White: 9 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks
Abbey Foley: 22 assists, 6 digs
Lauren Armstrong: 3 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs
Rylee Truslow: 4 kills, 2 aces
Destiny Meredith: 6 kills, 1 ace
Rachel Thompson: 15 digs
Nelson stats vs Patrick County
Hailea White: 20 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs
Abbey Foley: 26 assists, 6 digs
Lauren Armstrong: 4 digs, 3 kills, 1 block
Rylee Truslow: 4 kills
Destiny Meredith: 3 kills
Rachel Thompson: 16 digs
Nelson stats vs Floyd County
Hailea White: 17 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks
Rylee Truslow: 15 kills, 4 blocks
Abbey Foley: 36 assists, 11 digs
Lauren Armstrong: 3 kills, 8 digs
Rachel Thompson: 31 digs