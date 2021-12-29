Lady Govs pick up first win against Amherst

The one thing for sure in sports is things can turn on a dime and give you nine cents change.

Case in point, the Govs boys basketball squad on Dec. 20 lost its first game of the season while back in Lovingston the Lady Govs won their first game of the season after dropping its first six.

Nelson’s 53-31 win was against Amherst as the two schools are back to playing each other.

“We played better collectively as a team. We did well transitioning back on defense,” said Lady Govs coach Angie Vest. “We were able to get our post players involved more on offense and it made a big difference.”

Nelson was lead by Tamya Vest-Turner with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, five rebounds and four steals.

Rachel Thompson contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, a pair of steals and six assists.

Jasmine Tinsley posted seven rebounds while adding eight points along with a good night on the defensive end. Destiny Meredith, Chandler Giles and Janel Horsley all scored four points each. Serenity Green added one point and grabbed three rebounds.

- Lee Luther Jr.