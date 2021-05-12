Lady Govs soccer rolls over Altavista

"The girls played well in the in their first game of the season," said Nelson coach Bryan Ferren. "They worked together as a team on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. We gave them objectives to trap in Altavista on their side of the field, to find different points of attack by spreading the field on offense and to incorporate Rylee, our keeper, as part of the offense to relieve the pressure on defense and start some attacks. They did these things well, it was enjoyable soccer to watch."