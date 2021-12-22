Lady Govs still looking for first win of season

While the Nelson boys basketball is undefeated at 6-0, the Lady Govs squad is still battling for its first win of the season at 0-6.

For Lady Govs coach Angie Vest, the wait for the victory may come sooner than later if their recent performance at Buckingham is any indicator for what’s to come.

The Nelson girls lost the game 50-37 but the Lady Knights had to fight off a determined opponent.

Buckingham jumped out to an early lead and used its size to power over Nelson.

The Lady Govs came back in the second half by tying the game a few times while also taking the lead but could not deliver a knockout punch.

“We came back out after halftime and worded really hard to get back in the game. We played well in spurts,” said Vest. “We need to play well for 32 minutes. We failed to get back on defense and had turnovers, which allowed Buckingham to get back the lead pretty quickly. I told my ladies that we are beating ourselves. We need to decease our turnovers and be more aggressive on defense.”

Rachel Thompson scored 12 points, followed by Chandler Giles with 10 points and 6 rebounds and Tamya Vest-Turner pulled down 11 rebounds.