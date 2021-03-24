 Skip to main content
Lady Govs sweep William Campbell

The Lady Govs volleyball squad breezed past William Campbell last week in its only match 3-0 with scores of 25-3, 25-11 and 25-15.

The Nelson girls are sitting in first place in the Dogwood District just one game ahead of Chatham.

“This was the only match we had this week. The tempo was slower than we have been playing,” said Nelson coach Vicki Crawford. “I thought we responded well and continued to work on things that we needed to. A busy week next week with three away games.”

Those matches include William Campbell, Appomattox and Altavista.

Nelson stats:

Destiny Meredith: 6 aces, 5 kills

Abbey Foley: 2 aces, 3 kills, 19 assists

Lilly Foley: 12 assists, 2 aces

Hailea White: 13 kills

Rylee Truslow: 9 kills

Katie Powell: 2 kills

Rachel Thompson: 8 digs

