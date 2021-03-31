 Skip to main content
Lady Govs volleyball goes 2-1 in busy stretch
The Lady Govs volleyball squad had a full slate of games last week and would end up going 2-1 in Dogwood action.

The week started out with the Nelson girls sweeping William Campbell, 3-0, while remaining in first place in the Dogwood District with a slim lead over Gretna.

“A very busy week for Nelson volleyball. With a condensed schedule and trying to make sure we get all our matches in, we had three big away games this week,” said Nelson varsity coach Vicki Crawford. “All three matches were competitive, and I feel the girls responded well to the level of competition. We went 2-1 on the week with a tough loss at Appomattox taking the match to five sets.”

Even though the Lady Govs fell to Appomattox the Nelson team had a milestone accomplished by setter Abbey Foley as she reached the 1,000 assist mark.

The team plans to give Foley a game ball at its next match at home against Gretna as Crawford stated she is proud of Foley for this accomplishment.

Nelson stats vs. William Campbell

Nelson won: 25-7, 25-8, 25-13

Abbey Foley: 22 assist, 5 aces, 3 digs

Rylee Truslow: 3 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks

Hailea White: 10 kills, 4 digs

Lauren Armstrong: 4 kills

Katie Powell: 4 kills

Rachel Thompson: 2 aces, 7 digs

Nelson stats vs. Appomattox

Nelson lost: 20-25, 25-22 ,25-20, 18-25, 9-15

Hailea White: 20 kills, 19 digs

Rachel Thompson: 2 aces, 20 digs

Rylee Truslow: 15 kills

Destiny Meredith: 9 kills, 13 digs

Abbey Foley: 44 assists, 8 digs

Lauren Armstrong: 9 digs

Nelson stats vs. Altavista

Nelson won: 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Hailea White: 16 kills, 2aces. 11 digs, 3 blocks

Rylee Truslow: 12 kills

Destiny Meredith: 8 kills, 12 digs

Lauren Armstrong: 2 aces, 3 kills

Abbey Foley: 2 aces, 7 digs, 36 assists

Rachel Thompson: 18 digs

