Lady Govs volleyball picks up trio of victories in a week

The Lady Govs volleyball squad showed its strength last week by winning all three games, including a pair of Dogwood District victories.
Nelson started the week off with a 3-0 sweep against Parry McCluer with scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16.
“We knew this would be an exhausting week with three games scheduled. I think we were a little more motivated knowing that we were finally getting to start district play,” said first-year Nelson coach Candy Dowel. “Not all of the games were pretty, but as I have said before this team has heart and they never give up. Coach Ebony Crawford and I are very proud of all the hard work that this group is putting in and super proud of the outcome of this week. “
The Dogwood District action got underway at home against Chatham as the Lady Govs took down the visitors, 3-1, with scores of 25-23, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-20.
Nelson ended the week with a hard fought 3-2 win against Dan River that went the distance by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-10.
Nelson statsRylee Truslow: 35 Kills and 5 solo Blocks
Destiny Meredith: 22 kills and 26 digs
Chandler Giles: 30 Kills
Candace Fitzgerald: 79 Assists