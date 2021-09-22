 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Govs volleyball picks up trio of victories in a week
0 Comments

Lady Govs volleyball picks up trio of victories in a week

  • 0

The Lady Govs volleyball squad showed its strength last week by winning all three games, including a pair of Dogwood District victories.

Nelson started the week off with a 3-0 sweep against Parry McCluer with scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16.

“We knew this would be an exhausting week with three games scheduled. I think we were a little more motivated knowing that we were finally getting to start district play,” said first-year Nelson coach Candy Dowel. “Not all of the games were pretty, but as I have said before this team has heart and they never give up. Coach Ebony Crawford and I are very proud of all the hard work that this group is putting in and super proud of the outcome of this week. “

The Dogwood District action got underway at home against Chatham as the Lady Govs took down the visitors, 3-1, with scores of 25-23, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-20.

Nelson ended the week with a hard fought 3-2 win against Dan River that went the distance by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-10.

Nelson statsRylee Truslow: 35 Kills and 5 solo Blocks

Destiny Meredith: 22 kills and 26 digs

Chandler Giles: 30 Kills

Candace Fitzgerald: 79 Assists

Rachel Thompson: 36 Digs

- Lee Luther Jr.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert