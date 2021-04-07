Lady Govs volleyball team splits contests against Appomattox, Gretna

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the volleyball season by several months and after a shortened season the virus struck again, ending the Lady Govs varsity volleyball team’s regular season. The final game of the season against Chatham was postponed due to virus-related problems with the Chatham team.
Playoff game dates and places have yet to be announced as of press time.
The Nelson girls recently played Appomattox in a rematch and once again the Lady Raiders won, 3-1.
“A slow start to the match got us in a tough situation,” said Nelson coach Vicki Crawford. “Our passing was off, which did not allow us to execute our offense.”
Appomattox also won the Dogwood District.
Against Gretna, Nelson won 3-2.
“An up-and-down battle. We exchanged points throughout the match,” said Crawford. “I felt like at the end our team showed some great heart to compete at a high level and win the 5th set.”
Crawford reflects on the regular season with stats and comments on her stat leaders.
AcesHailea White, 18: “As the season has progressed Hailea has found herself leading the team in aces, her serve has gotten much more aggressive, which is resulting in points off aces for us.”
Abbey Foley, 15 :”As the lead off server, Abbey continues to be consistent in her effectiveness to get us off to a great start.”
Kills
Hailea White, 173: “Hailea is our go-to hitter. Her power has improved over the last three years. She is effective from both the front and back court.”
Rylee Truslow, 95: “As a first-year middle, Rylee has found a home. She has adjusted to her new role and has become a threat out of the middle.”
Digs
Rachel Thompson, 138: “A first-year Libero. The transition from junior varsity has had its challenges for Rachel. She continues to make adjustments and is now feeling confident in her role, which is leading to on point passes for our team.”
Hailea White, 113: “Hailea’s senior experience and leadership has led her to become a much better passer this year. She has had to work closely with Rachel as she continues to mentor her.”
Blocks
Rylee Truslow, 17: “As we continue through the season, Rylee has developed into a good blocker. She works hard on her fundamentals and will continue to improve as the season progresses.”
Lauren Armstrong, 9: “Small in stature doesn’t prevent Lauren from jumping high over the net and blocking. She has really improved her read on the defense and is starting to block balls with consistency.”
Assists:
Abbey Foley, 348: “Abbey has transitioned into running a 5-1 offense. She takes 99% of the sets. She works really hard to make sure she is the one setting the ball. She recently broke 1,000 career assists.”
Nelson vs. Appomattox: Nelson lost 3-1
Scores: 14-25, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25
Stats:
Abbey Foley: 2 aces, 9 digs, 32 assists
Destiny Meredith: 3 aces, 6 kills, 16 digs
Hailea White: 18 kills, 11 digs
Rylee Truslow: 8 kills
Lauren Armstrong: 11 digs, 2 blocks
Nelson vs. Gretna: Nelson won, 32
Scores: 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13
Stats:
Lauren Armstrong: 2 aces, 6 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks