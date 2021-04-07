Lady Govs volleyball team splits contests against Appomattox, Gretna

Abbey Foley, 15 :”As the lead off server, Abbey continues to be consistent in her effectiveness to get us off to a great start.”

Kills

Hailea White, 173: “Hailea is our go-to hitter. Her power has improved over the last three years. She is effective from both the front and back court.”

Rylee Truslow, 95: “As a first-year middle, Rylee has found a home. She has adjusted to her new role and has become a threat out of the middle.”

Digs

Rachel Thompson, 138: “A first-year Libero. The transition from junior varsity has had its challenges for Rachel. She continues to make adjustments and is now feeling confident in her role, which is leading to on point passes for our team.”

Hailea White, 113: “Hailea’s senior experience and leadership has led her to become a much better passer this year. She has had to work closely with Rachel as she continues to mentor her.”

Blocks