Lt. Govs show 'heart and effort' in blowout loss to Appomattox

The Lt. Govs football team traveled to Appomattox on Oct. 13 and ran into a offensive explosion with the Raiders jumping out to a 51-0 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Hats off to Nelson coach Brennan Banton and his troops for not giving up and finally reaching the end zone when Colton Baker out ran the Raider defense to make it into the corner for six points, preventing the shutout in a 51-6 final score.
“I thought the players played with great heart and effort. Appomattox is one of the great programs in the state and you could easily see why,” said Banton. “We have to be able to match their commitment in the weight room during the offseason. Their physical strength is impressive and we just have to keep working to get to that point, from January to July.
Then the results will show up on the scoreboard. This team has a ton of resilience and will be a tough team to beat in the future if they commit to the plan.”
Baker carried the ball 8 times for a total 65 yards along with the lone Nelson touchdown. Baker also handled four kickoff returns for 26 yards.
A.J. Williams took the ball five times for 26 yards and on the defensive side recorded three tackles.
Hank Simpson spent the night with a Raider in his hands as he contributed eight tackles while teammate Canyon Terrell added seven tackles to the stat sheet.
Mario Valdez and Tyler Branch added two tackles for a Raiders loss of yardage.
While Lt. Gov Zyion Rose is small in statue, his presence on the field looms large as he backs off from no one on the field.
“Zyion has been a fearless player for us all season. Even though he is just an eighth grader, he has been on all of our starting units most of the season,” said Banton. “His leadership, work ethic and coachability have been a joy to see on the team. He has a bright future in football if he puts in the work.”
Banton had praise for his team leaders.
“We have had several players leading our team throughout the season, on and off the field. Colton Baker continues to lead the team in touchdowns and big plays. A.J. Williams has been on the rise with his high effort and toughness. Kincaid Powell, Tyler Branch and Nicky Wood have all been great leaders on the offensive line. Zach McGann and Houser Boyette have stepped up for us on special teams and have contributed to flipping field position for our team. Canyon Terrell had a career high in tackles this past game and he continues to improve every week.”