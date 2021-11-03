Lt. Govs suffer 19-point loss on the road

Lee Luther Jr.
The Lt. Govs traveled to Altavista on Oct.27 and the Colonels handed the Nelson junior varsity team a 39-20 loss.
Altavista scored first but late in the second quarter Nelson’s Trey Terry hauled in a pass for six points.
Terry would score another touchdown and finish his game stats with 135 total yards along with his pair of six-pointers.
Nelson quarterback Colton Baker also scored two touchdowns, one in the air and the another rushing.
Baker collected 150 total yards and on defense intercepted a Colonels’ pass.
Zach McGann was another tough defender as he snagged am Altavista pass in the first half to end a Colonels drive.
Lt. Govs coach Brennan Banton had praise for special teams players Houser Boyette, Canyon Terrell and McGann.
“Tyler Branch, Hank Simpson, Baker and Terrell led our defense,” said Banton.