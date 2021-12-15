Lt. Lady Govs basketball teams shows heart, toughness in loss

The Lt. Lady Govs’ comeback attempt against Parry McCluer on Dec. 6 came up short as the Lady Blues would hang on for the 24-16 victory.

Nelson coach Krystal Vest left the gym in Buena Vista feeling better than most would after a loss.

“I am super proud of my girls, they played with heart and toughness,” said Vest. “We were down by 12, went man-to-man and cut Parry McCluer’s lead within 3 points in the fourth quarter. We have some players recovering from injuries and suited up with 6 players on the roster, we got in foul trouble late in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 5 players.”

Taylor McGann behind several of her one-handed southpaw jumpers lead the Nelson squad with 14 points.

The Lt. Lady Govs were extremely aggressive on defense battling the Parry Cluer team to the floor and winning many 50/50 balls

“The defensive efforts of Laila Barbour, Makayla Vest-Sims, and Taylor McGann were top notch and Jodie Saunders continues to make her presence known on the boards with rebounds,” said Vest. “Lillyanna Rose’s ball movement and Saniya Allen’s ability to step up and play in different positions really shows the growth these girls have had over these past two weeks.”