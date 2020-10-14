Monthslong athletic drought ends in Nelson as school board approves phased return

No sport-specific work will be allowed until Nov. 7, at which time winter sports will begin preparing for their season, according to Mullins.

Under the VHSL’s 2020-21 format, seasons officially begin Dec. 7. Basketball kicks things off with practices that day, with games set to begin Dec. 21. Winter sports will take place first, followed by fall sports and spring sports. Regular seasons and playoffs are condensed for all sports.

Nelson student-athletes participating in in-person workouts also will have the chance to attend study-hall sessions as part of the return.

Additional details about Nelson’s phased return — including a calendar outlining when different sports will be allowed to practice, or what kind of activities can take place after Nov. 7 — were not discussed during the Oct. 8 meeting.

Teams in other divisions have been conducting workouts — often including sport-specific instruction — for months. Since shutting down athletic activities after that two-week span in July, though, Nelson has taken a much more measured approach.