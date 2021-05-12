NCHS baseball honors players on Senior Night

Pershing McCauley, infielder/outfielder: "Pershing is a great teammate who can play several positions. Pershing is a leader on and off the field who we can count on for anything that we ask."

Mason Hughes, first base, pitcher: "Mason plays the game wide open and always gives 100%. Hits with power and great average while anchoring down our infield at first base."

Trevor Hughes, third base, outfielder, pitcher: "Trevor excels at multiple positions on the field. Top notch in the field, on the mound, and in the batters box."

Jack Rodgers, catcher, first base: "Jack is a hard worker on and off the field. Team leader with great defense behind the plate and with tremendous power at the plate."

On April 28 the Nelson team shut out Altavista, 16-0. Landen Campbell pitched four innings, yielded one hit, struck out six and walked three. Mason Hughes went 3 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in. Jack Rodgers also was hot at the plate with a 3 for 3 night at the plate, including a home run, double with four runs batted in.