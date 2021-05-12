NCHS baseball honors players on Senior Night

After a pair of wins in their season opener, the Governors baseball squad lost to Dan River last week, 13-4, on Senior Night.
Nelson coach Chris Dowdy handed out flowers to the mothers of the nine seniors honored.
Dowdy breaks down his senior group with comments on each.
Logan Campbell, shortstop: "Great team leader who leads by example on and off the field. Logan will continue his academic and athletic career at Ferrum College in the fall."
Colt Mauer, center field, shortstop, pitcher: "Colt is the most versatile player I have ever coached. He can play any position on the field with ease. Colt will continue his athletic and academic career at Ferrum College."
Cameron Banton, pitcher, infielder: "Cameron is one of the anchors of our pitching staff. Cameron can play multiple infield positions as well as catch and he is always ready to play anywhere on game day."
Dylan Clark, second base: "Solid as it comes on defense. Very high baseball IQ who will do whatever it takes to help the team win."
Brian Garcia, outfielder: "Tremendous athlete who can track down most anything in the outfield. Brian can hit at the top of the order or in the middle because he has speed and power."
Pershing McCauley, infielder/outfielder: "Pershing is a great teammate who can play several positions. Pershing is a leader on and off the field who we can count on for anything that we ask."
Mason Hughes, first base, pitcher: "Mason plays the game wide open and always gives 100%. Hits with power and great average while anchoring down our infield at first base."
Trevor Hughes, third base, outfielder, pitcher: "Trevor excels at multiple positions on the field. Top notch in the field, on the mound, and in the batters box."
Jack Rodgers, catcher, first base: "Jack is a hard worker on and off the field. Team leader with great defense behind the plate and with tremendous power at the plate."
On April 28 the Nelson team shut out Altavista, 16-0. Landen Campbell pitched four innings, yielded one hit, struck out six and walked three. Mason Hughes went 3 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in. Jack Rodgers also was hot at the plate with a 3 for 3 night at the plate, including a home run, double with four runs batted in.
On April 30 Nelson shut out Gretna, 9-0, as Gov pitcher Cameron Banton took the win while hurling six innings, giving up four hits along with seven strikeouts. Trevor Hughes went 3 for 4 at the plate and one run batted in while Rodgers had one hit and three RBIs.