NCPS lights ball fields for the first time

The Nelson County school board and new Superintendent Amanda Hester saw a long awaited project come to fruition last Thursday evening, with the first illumination of the Nelson high school/middle school complex’s baseball and softball field lights.

Nelson County Public Schools posted photos of the supplies in early June and said installation would begin soon.

Athletic Director Greg Mullins said in a July 15 interview the installation was “remarkably fast” and the project took under a month to complete.

The new lights will allow for home games to start longer and finish later, he said.

“There’s definitely a safety issue, and now there’s no pressure on coaches or myself or the umpires to have to make that decision: ‘OK, we want to get the game in but do we have enough daylight to get it done?’” Mullins said.

He mentioned a baseball game this year that was cut short after six innings because of poor light. Mullins said the Nelson County Governors lost by a few runs but the outcome might have been different if they’d finished the game.

“We can now complete every game that we start here at Nelson County High School,” he said.

The new lights will also benefit parents, Mullins added. Spring sporting events usually start at 5 p.m., but it may be easier for parents to make games that start at 5:30 or 6 p.m.

“There’s just something special about playing under the lights, and our kids want to have the opportunity to do that,” he said.

NCPS softball coach Ivar Dowell said he’ll be able to extend practices, games won’t be so rushed and his players won’t have to “fight the sun” now that games can start later. Training for his athletes starts the first week of August.

“The girls deserve it. The boys deserve it too,” Dowell said.

Hester said July 15 it was so exciting to see the project come to fruition because of the opportunities the lights will provide for students. Safety is a priority, but the project has the added psychological and emotional benefit of making students and coaches feel supported, she said.

NCPS Supervisor of Maintenance Les Campbell has been with the division for 11 years and said the field lights have been on the wish list “for a really long time.” In a June email, Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin said discussions about putting lights on the ballfields predated the start of her employment with the division in 1993.

Campbell said he’s glad to have been a part of the project and to have seen it through.

“We try to keep moving forward,” Campbell added. “Anything we can do as support staff to help kids.”

NCHS Principal and former Athletic Director Kevin Walker credited the board of supervisors and school board for collaborating to make the project happen. He said the lights will improve safety by adding extra visibility and allow teams to finish their games and play double headers. Walker added playing under the lights will be a “great opportunity” for student athletes.

Hester said students were participating in a summer workout on the baseball field last Thursday evening and were excited when the lights came on for the first time.

“For someone like me, that’s what it’s about,” Hester said.