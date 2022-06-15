Nelson athletes selected for All-District honors in spring sports

The Dogwood District’s coaches chose the all-district team, second team and honorable mentions for spring sports at the conclusion of the spring season.
Many of Nelson County High School’s Govs athletes were recognized as receiving all-district honors for the spring season. The following is a list of those recognized, as provided by NCHS Athletic Director Greg Mullins.
All-District first team
Rachel Thompson: All-District Softball, At Large
Christopher McGrath: All-District Boys Soccer, Forward
Wyatt Muller: All-District Boys Soccer, Defender
Carson Lucado: All-District Boys Soccer, At Large
Ella Manthey: All-District Girls Soccer, Forward
Annilese Tabor: All-District Girls Soccer, Defender
Rylee Truslow: All-District Girls Soccer, Keeper
All-District second team
Landen Campbell: Pitcher (Baseball)
Blayz McGarry: Outfield (Baseball)
Ambyre Taylor: Pitcher (Softball)
Chandler Giles: At Large (Softball)
Rysun Ebelherr: Forward (Boys Soccer)
Logan Faust: Midfielder (Boys Soccer)
Victor Schrider: Defender (Boys Soccer)
Ellie Armstrong: Forward (Girls Soccer)
Erin Hatfield: Forward (Girls Soccer)
Jimena Escobedo-Macedo: Midfielder (Girls Soccer)
Raelynn Allen: Defender (Girls Soccer)
All-District honorable mentions
Jace Martin: Pitcher (Baseball)
Walker Willoughby: Catcher (Baseball)
Ty Mauer: Shortstop (Baseball)
Michael Fitzgerald: Outfield (Baseball)
Nathan Manthey: Forward (Boys Soccer)
Jack Winter: Midfielder (Boys Soccer)
Christian Proctor: Defender (Boys Soccer)
Brenda Escobedo-Macedo, (Girls Soccer)