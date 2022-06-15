 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson athletes selected for All-District honors in spring sports

The Dogwood District’s coaches chose the all-district team, second team and honorable mentions for spring sports at the conclusion of the spring season.

Many of Nelson County High School’s Govs athletes were recognized as receiving all-district honors for the spring season. The following is a list of those recognized, as provided by NCHS Athletic Director Greg Mullins.

All-District first team

Rachel Thompson: All-District Softball, At Large

Christopher McGrath: All-District Boys Soccer, Forward

Wyatt Muller: All-District Boys Soccer, Defender

Carson Lucado: All-District Boys Soccer, At Large

Ella Manthey: All-District Girls Soccer, Forward

Annilese Tabor: All-District Girls Soccer, Defender

Rylee Truslow: All-District Girls Soccer, Keeper

All-District second team

Landen Campbell: Pitcher (Baseball)

Blayz McGarry: Outfield (Baseball)

Ambyre Taylor: Pitcher (Softball)

Chandler Giles: At Large (Softball)

Rysun Ebelherr: Forward (Boys Soccer)

Logan Faust: Midfielder (Boys Soccer)

Victor Schrider: Defender (Boys Soccer)

Ellie Armstrong: Forward (Girls Soccer)

Erin Hatfield: Forward (Girls Soccer)

Jimena Escobedo-Macedo: Midfielder (Girls Soccer)

Raelynn Allen: Defender (Girls Soccer)

All-District honorable mentions

Jace Martin: Pitcher (Baseball)

Walker Willoughby: Catcher (Baseball)

Ty Mauer: Shortstop (Baseball)

Michael Fitzgerald: Outfield (Baseball)

Nathan Manthey: Forward (Boys Soccer)

Jack Winter: Midfielder (Boys Soccer)

Christian Proctor: Defender (Boys Soccer)

Brenda Escobedo-Macedo, (Girls Soccer)

