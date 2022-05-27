Nelson baseball, Lady Govs softball each lose to Appomattox in regional tournament

In Appomattox, Alex Caruso hit the go-ahead double in the sixth inning and picked up the 4-1 win by throwing a scoreless final 1⅔ frames in leading Appomattox past Nelson varsity baseball in the Region 2C quarterfinals on May 26.

Caruso’s one-out double broke a 1-1 tie, and Ethan Walton and Kyle Davis picked up an RBI each in the same frame on a groundout and single, respectively.

That’s all the insurance Caruso needed for seventh. He gave up a leadoff single to Blayz McGarry (2 for 4), but the Raiders’ defense threw McGarry out advancing to second. Caruso issued a walk next, but then got the final two batters to line out and strike out to send Appomattox to the region semifinals.

The Nelson Govs were No. 4 in the top half of the bracket heading into the game against Appomattox, the No. 1 seed.

In softball, Courtney Layne threw a no-hitter, and the Appomattox offense exploded for 12 hits to cruise past Nelson, 10-0, in the Region 2C quarterfinals on May 26.

Layne took a perfect game into the fifth, but gave up a leadoff walk to Ambrye Taylor, who fought back from an 0-2 count. Layne responded by striking out the next three batters on 13 pitches. Layne tallied 14 strikeouts in her complete-game no-hitter and added a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Nelson was seeded fourth in the top half of the playoff bracket heading into the game with top-seeded Appomattox, the reigning Class 2 state champions.