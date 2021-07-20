Nelson baseball players prepare for World Series

The Madison Heights 15U all-stars had a chance to try out their new mandatory turf cleats before heading to Louisiana for the World Series.

Fundraisers were needed to help with the purchase of the new cleats along with traveling expenses. The team has five Nelson County players on the roster: James Allen, Michael Fitzgerald, Tre' Terry, Landon Thacker and Blake Victor.

Nelson County Youth Baseball president Mary Kathryn Dixon Allen commented on the different ways the team has raised funds for the bog trip south.

"We had a GoFundMe page we shared on Facebook, several of the players would go into local business providing the fundraising letter and ask for donations, letters were mailed to local businesses, community support with donors challenging other people in the community to meet their match," said Allen.

A car wash and bake sale was held July 17 in Madison Heights. Allen said the group met a goal of $15,000 but still had things to pay for such as batting cage time in Louisiana, team cooler drinks and more.