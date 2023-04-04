Nelson County High’s baseball and softball teams each picked up wins over Dan River on March 29.

The baseball team won 12-2 to improve its record to 3-4, 1-2 in the Dogwood District, as of March 29. Winning pitcher Kevin Knight had three strikeouts in the victory and was 2-for-2 at the plate with 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Nelson’s Mike Fitzgerald also was 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs, Landon Thacker had an RBI and scored a run and George Knight added 2 RBIs and a scored run.

The softball team won 1-0 on a shutout from winning pitcher Amrye Taylor, who had 14 strikeouts in the victory. Nelson’s record improved to 3-4, 1-2 in the Dogwood District, as of March 29.