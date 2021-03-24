 Skip to main content
Nelson falls to William Campbell in lopsided contest

In Naruna, William Campbell rolled to a second lopsided victory over Nelson, this time at home Friday night.

The Generals (2-2) evened their record and improved on their 48-7 win March 1 by adding 10 points to their total this time around.

Campbell led 28-7 at the half, then held Nelson scoreless for the last two quarters.

In each of their three losses, the Governors (1-3) have been unable to come up with stops, surrendering 38, 83 and 48 points (an average of 56.3 points per game). Nelson, which has lost two straight, found the end zone just once in each of those games.

- From Staff Reports

