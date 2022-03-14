Nelson football coach resigns after two seasons

Following two seasons at the helm, Nelson County football coach Darrin McKenzie has resigned.

McKenzie said he submitted his resignation in mid-March at the request of NCHS administrators, amid the offseason workouts he was leading. Athletic director Greg Mullins could not be reached for comment by press time.

“Just thought I would have a little more time to put my stamp on things and get things rolling,” said McKenzie, a product of Brookville High School.

McKenzie was Nelson’s fourth coach since 2010. Matthew Hicks, his immediate predecessor, led the program for four years. Before Hicks, Mark Wells and Mark Poston each led Nelson for three seasons.

None of the four posted a winning season. Tim Crawford, who led the program from 2004 to 2010, also failed to finish better than .500 in any season, though his 2007 squad did reach that mark at 5-5. Not since 2002, when Billy League was coach, have the Governors finished with a winning record. They went 7-4 that year.

McKenzie faced the unique challenge of coaching through a pandemic. He took over ahead of the shortened season that took place in the spring of 2021, then led the Governors through a short offseason and the fall 2021 campaign. Nelson went 1-4 in McKenzie’s first season and 1-9 in his second.

Despite the lackluster records, McKenzie said he saw tangible progress for individuals during his time at the helm. Four former players now are competing in college at the Division III and Division II levels.

McKenzie said he believed he helped the program move forward off the gridiron by investing in athletes’ mental and emotional well-being.

McKenzie still works in the NCHS technology department and said he intends to continue mentoring the students he previously coached.

“Those kids gave me a lot of their time, did a lot for me that I asked them to do,” McKenzie said. “I at least owe them that much.”

