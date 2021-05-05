Nelson girls soccer ready for new season

The Lady Govs soccer season preparations are well underway as returning coach Bryan Ferren and his team have been practicing and running drill for a few weeks.

Ferren was pleased that he has a talented core of returning players. He recently commented on each.

Lauren Armstrong: “Three-year starter as a wing taking advantage of her speed and playing an important part of our attack. Lauren will also help out in the midfield this season distributing the ball to our forwards.”

Madison Jenney: “Three-year starter, first team all-district at center back and is the heart of our defense back line. She is responsible for organizing the defensive side of the ball and brings leadership to our younger players.”

Francesca Nicks: “Two-year starter as forward playing the wing position helping to keep the wide and spread the defense. She will split time this season as a wing and helping to control the midfield.”

Summer Scruggs: “Three-year starter, first team all-district is very creative on the ball and has been our high scorer the past two seasons as center forward. This season we are looking forward to seeing how she can also contribute at other positions on both sides of the ball.”