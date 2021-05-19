 Skip to main content
Nelson girls tennis finishes shortened regular season

The Nelson girls tennis team wrapped up the shortened regular season on May 13, dropping a 4-5 contest to Appomattox but the playing time is not over yet.

Nelson finished in second place in the Dogwood district with a 5-3 record and has at least one more match in the playoffs.

On May 18 the Nelson girls were set to head to Blacksburg to compete in the regional tournament.

“This year’s team was made up of three seniors and four juniors. The girls were strong competitors who were dedicated to improving their game and winning their matches,” said Nelson coach Holly Jones. “They did an outstanding job representing Nelson County High School on the courts.”

Appomattox 5, Nelson 4Singles:

Mariska Servis (Appomattox) def. Anna Cheape, 8-5

Anna Davis (Nelson) def. Kaydence Gilbert, 8-3

Ashley Davis (Nelson) def. Clara Campbell, 8-1

Berkley Jamerson (Appomattox) def. Elizabeth Campbell, 9-8

Cameron Womack (Appomattox) def. Emily Willoughby, 8-5

Katie Harvey (Nelson) def. Shannon Coleman, 9-7

Exhibition Match: Addy White def. Sara Putnam, 8-5

Doubles:

Mariska Servis and Kaydence Gilbert (Appomattox) def. Anna Cheape and Anna Davis, 8-3

Clara Campbell and Cameron Womack (Appomattox) def. Ashley Davis and Elizabeth Campbell, 8-4

Emily Willoughby and Katie Harvey (Nelson) def. Shannon Coleman and Berkley Jamerson, 8-2

