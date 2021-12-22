Nelson Govs on a roll during undefeated stretch

The Nelson Govs basketball team continues to be the hottest team in the area as the undefeated boys recorded won a sixth game last week by rolling over Buckingham, 51-32.

In the Govs’ six victories the team had only one close game with a 44-41 win over Buffalo Gap.

Govs coach Marvin Martin’s game plan started long before then games on the court started. Martin was asked about his team’s key to the early season success.

His answers included several small but very effective things that have led to the undefeated run to date.

“Senior leadership, offseason workouts along with dedication to putting in the time on and off the court,” said Martin. “We are a family ,we communicate with each other and hold each other accountable.”

The Govs opened its Dogwood District game week with a 53-30 victory over Chatham.

The Nelson defense smothered the Chatham team while the offensive attacked was also a show.

Early in the game Nelson’s Jaren Purvis came in from the side to throw down a monster dunk that posterized the Chatham defender who got a face full of the play.

Martin also stated his team does not hang on to a celebration after a win but instead starts preparing for the next opponent

The Govs has a trio of players that paced the way in the Chatham win: Purvis recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and 1 steal and Walker Willoughby had 9 points, 4 steals, 13 rebounds and one assist.

Ryan Ebelherr added 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists.