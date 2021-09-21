 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson Govs varsity football team picks up first win of the season
0 Comments

Nelson Govs varsity football team picks up first win of the season

  • 0

The Nelson varsity football team didn’t have any luck finally getting its season underway earlier this month with a pair of losses in a four-day span.

The Governors (1-2) got on track Sept. 17 thanks to a traditional week of preparation with a 20-16 win over Cumberland on the road.

After opening the season with two games in four days the week of Sept. 6-10, Nelson finally returned to a sense of normalcy with a traditional week of practice.

The Govs rallied for the 4-point victory. Nelson has a bye next week before hosting Chatham on Oct. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert