Nelson Govs varsity football team picks up first win of the season

The Nelson varsity football team didn’t have any luck finally getting its season underway earlier this month with a pair of losses in a four-day span.
The Governors (1-2) got on track Sept. 17 thanks to a traditional week of preparation with a 20-16 win over Cumberland on the road.
After opening the season with two games in four days the week of Sept. 6-10, Nelson finally returned to a sense of normalcy with a traditional week of practice.
The Govs rallied for the 4-point victory. Nelson has a bye next week before hosting Chatham on Oct. 1.