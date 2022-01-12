Nelson Hall of Fame celebrates new inductees

The Nelson County Sports Hall of Fame in December inducted star athletes into its prestigious group. The most recent inductees included the high school’s Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 that endured the major disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hall of Fame committee includes Kara Walker, Kevin Walker, Jeff Harris, Billy League, Greg Mullins, Randy Powell and Krystal Vest. The two groups recently enjoyed a social hour and banquet meal during its celebration.

The 2020 coach inductee was Vicki Crawford, who served as the Lady Govs volleyball coach for 40 years before retiring after the spring 2021 season. She secured 447 career wins as the volleyball coach, led teams to numerous district championships and steered the 2010 squad to a historic state title.

That 2010 group that captured the first state championship by a girl’s program in Nelson County High School history also was the 2020 team inductee. The team finished with an overall 25-3 record and capped off a dream season with a 3-1 victory over Matthews. Crawford said in an interview last year with the Nelson County Times when she looks up at the team’s picture in the gym she always feels proud of what they accomplished.

“They worked hard all season to be the best,” Crawford said. ““Those 10 young ladies will forever be very special to me. To have the opportunity to watch them mature and grow throughout a season, and reach the ultimate prize was so rewarding as a coach.”

The 2021 coach inductee was Allen Sprinkle, who coached the high school’s boys basketball team from 1970 to 1979 and had a win-loss record of 151-151. Sprinkles’ teams won four regular season district championships and four district tournament titles and he was honored as the Seminole District Coach of the Year three times during his career.

The 2021 team inductee was the boys basketball team that won a state championship team in the 2007-08 season. Led by coach Brandon Garrett in his second year, the team started the season winning 15 straight games and went 30-1 in capturing the first state basketball title in the high school’s history.

In a 2008 interview with The News & Advance, Garrett said a major overtime win over Dogwood District nemesis Altavista was the hump for the team to get over.

“They kind of ruled the roost, and they were the cream of the crop in our district for a while,” Garrett said. “After we beat them, the kids, and maybe even the community, realized that we had a chance to be special.”

Individual inductees for 2020 included Thomas Brown, Candy Baker Dowell, Arthur Johnson, C’ta Michelson-DeLaurier and Hayes Page. Individual inductees for 2021 included Eric Cabell, Brittany Crawford, Quincy Murphy, Ashley Wels and George Woodson.