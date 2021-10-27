Nelson high athletic trainer enjoys interactions, relationships in helping youth

Q: How has the coronavirus changed the way you do things?

A: “The virus has made me appreciate my job more than anything. Besides being thankful to still have a job, when we were having sports last year, Greg Mullins [NCHS athletic director] and I got to interact with every student every day during the screening process and it allowed me to build relationships even when the kids weren’t in school. Especially being my first year in the craziest of times, I was thankful for those few minutes a day to get to know the kids in a setting that they love. Greg has been so helpful in my transition to Nelson and with any day-to-day questions I have COVID-19 and beyond.”

Foster said she absolutely loves being in Nelson County.

“Everyone has been so welcoming and supportive since day 1 and I appreciate that. I have been given so many opportunities for personal and professional growth and I am really looking forward to what the future has in store,” she said.

Mullins said Foster is doing an outstanding job.

“She always puts the health and wellness of our student-athletes first and works with our student-athletes to get them back into competition as soon as safely possible,” Mullins said. “Frances does an outstanding job communicating with all stakeholders, including student-athletes, coaches, parents and administrators. She has been an invaluable addition to not only the athletic department at NCHS, but also the entire school community.”

