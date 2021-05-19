Nelson JV baseball team off to an undefeated start

The Lt. Govs baseball team is off to a hot undefeated 6-0 season by scoring 73 runs and giving up a mere 8 runs, including a pair of shutouts.

Chatham scored the most runs against the Nelson defense with four, but they gave up 8 in that loss for the junior Cavaliers.

“So far the guys are really doing great. Hopefully we can keep playing this way the rest of the season,” said Nelson coach Andrew Hudson. “We give all the credit to the players. They have been practicing hard all throughout the year. From conditioning in the fall till now they have put in as much work as possible to get better as a team. They have come out this season playing great in all phases of the game.”

Nelson’s Landon Thacker has been knocking the cover off the ball with his batting average of .643, including nine hits and eight runs batted in.

“Landon is a great kid, He puts in the extra effort in practice to get better as a hitter and player,” said Hudson. “He has a great approach at the plate and this is evident by how high his batting average and on base percentage is for the season. Landen is one our team leaders and sets a great example for our younger guys.”

Hudson knows is doesn’t matter how many runs you score if your pitchers and defense are not doing their job.