Nelson kickball teams have fun competing

Ann Ballers kicker Lynn Toliver connects as All My Pitches defender Shamika Carter hustles after the ball.
Ann Ballers defender Rodrell Smith hangs on to ball for the out as teammates Erika Toliver and Antonio Briggs join in on the action. At left is All My Pitches third baseman Beth Anderson.
Calvary Baptist Church base runner Ben Fitzgerald hits the deck before reaching base.
A Calvary Baptist Church add-on player beats the ball to third base as Martin Trucking defender Warren Gillespie hustles after the ball.
Martin Trucking defenders Daniel Taylor, left, and Bailey Gillespie attempt to catch a kick by Calvary Baptist.
Toe Jammers outfielder Cobi Toliver waits for the ball to record the out.
Great Balls of Fire defender Jeremy Mays waits for ball as Toe Jammers base runner Lois Ferguson Giles ducks for cover.
Petey Vaughan, of the Nelson County Parks and Recreation Department, right, shares a laugh with Marvin Smith at last week’s kickball games.
All My Pitches defender Thomas Harris, left, leaps for the out as teammate Mike Anderson backs up the play.
Ann Ballers base runner Tyler Baker takes a moment to reattach second base.
Toe Jammers first baseman Felix Rodriguez sets to tag out Great Balls of Fire base runner Patti Morcom.
A young kickball fan gets a high five before last week’s games get started.
All My Pitches’ Meg Harris reaches after the ball.
The Toe Jammers kickball team won the Nelson Recreation Department’s regular season title on July 22, ending with a 5-1 record.
The six-team tournament got started on the July 27 and the championship game is scheduled for July 29 at 8 p.m.
The Ann Ballers squad took the second place spot with a 4-2 record; Martin Trucking, third place; Great Balls Of Fire, fourth place; and All My Pitches ended in the fifth position.
Rounding out the league was Calvary Baptist in sixth place with a 0-6 record.
According to Petey Vaughan, of the recreation department, this is the second year of offering kickball and the league has grown from four teams last year to six this season. All games are played on the recreation department’s field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!