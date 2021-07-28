 Skip to main content
Nelson kickball teams have fun competing
The Toe Jammers kickball team won the Nelson Recreation Department’s regular season title on July 22, ending with a 5-1 record.

The six-team tournament got started on the July 27 and the championship game is scheduled for July 29 at 8 p.m.

The Ann Ballers squad took the second place spot with a 4-2 record; Martin Trucking, third place; Great Balls Of Fire, fourth place; and All My Pitches ended in the fifth position.

Rounding out the league was Calvary Baptist in sixth place with a 0-6 record.

According to Petey Vaughan, of the recreation department, this is the second year of offering kickball and the league has grown from four teams last year to six this season. All games are played on the recreation department’s field.

— Lee Luther Jr.

