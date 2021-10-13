Nelson shut out for second week against William Campbell

William Campbell had a drive stall in Nelson County territory Oct. 7, and Generals coach Danny Broggin heard something strange come from his sideline.
It was actually a good strange. His young group repeated, “They didn’t stop us; we stopped ourselves.” Broggin hadn’t heard that chatter from his team this season.
The Generals got the ball back, and Nelson couldn’t stop them.
Montevius Thompson threw four touchdown passes, three different players scored rushing touchdowns, and William Campbell trounced Nelson 48-0 in Naruna.
Broggin said the Generals (2-3, 2-1 Dogwood District) “won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” and that was apparent with the success found from a variety of backs.
Nelson (1-5, 0-2) never established any rhythm on offense, with Campbell electing to bring constant pressure throughout the game in the form of blitzes.
The Governors have been shut out in consecutive weeks after not being shut out since Sept. 14, 2018 at George Mason.