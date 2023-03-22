The Lady Govs varsity softball season opened on March 15 with a 2-1 win over Buffalo Gap.

Nelson pitcher Ambrye Taylor recorded 12 strikeouts in the win. The softball team lost its following contest against Appomattox, 13-0.

The Nelson varsity baseball team also had a season-opening victory over Buffalo Gap, 13-2. Nelson pitcher Marshall Garrison has three strikeouts and on offense Mike Fitzgerald had 4 RBIs, Caleb Thompson and Blake Victor had two RBIs a piece and Kevin Knight added an RBI in the win.

The baseball team also had a 4-1 loss against Appomattox and was shut out in a 4-0 loss to Amherst, dropping to 1-3.