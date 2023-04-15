Nelson County softball pitchers Ambrye Taylor and Madison Casey teamed up to throw a no-hitter in a 17-0 blitzkrieg at Prince Edward County on April 13.

Taylor tossed the first three innings, walked two and struck out seven. Casey pitched two innings, didn't issue a walk and had four strikeouts. The duo combined to strike out 11 of the 18 total batters they faced.

Taylor went 3 for 5 with a grand slam to left field as part of a five-run Governors fourth inning. She also doubled and tripled and finished with six RBIs.

Taylor threw 47 pitches, with 35 of them going for strikes. Casey threw 28 pitches, and 18 of them were strikes. The Governors improved to 4-5 with the win.

In baseball action April 13, the Governors defeated Prince Edward, 18-5. Landon Thacker had 5 RBIs, Mike Fitzgerald added 2 RBIs and Marshall Garrison had 4 RBIs. Fitzgerald, the winning pitcher, had five strikeouts in the victory that improved Nelson to 4-5 on the season