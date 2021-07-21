Nelson supervisors contribute $5K to local baseball team's World Series venture

A handful of Nelson County teenagers and baseball players who are part of a local team competing for a World Series title this week received support from the county’s board of supervisors with a $5,000 donation.

The board voted during its July 13 meeting to contribute to the Madison Heights 15U All-Stars team, through the Nelson County Youth Baseball group, as it competes in the Dixie World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana. Nelson did not have enough players to form a baseball team for 13 to 15-year-olds and took part in the Amherst program this year.

The Madison Heights team will take part in the 15U Dixie Boys Baseball World Series from July 21 to July 23. Nelson’s five players are James Allen, Michael Fitzgerald, Tre Terry, Landon Thacker and Blake Victor.

“We are all very proud of them,” said Mary Kathryn Allen, president of Nelson County Youth Baseball and one of the parents involved in fundraising efforts.

She said the county’s financial support will help provide transportation, gas, hotel accommodations and food.

“I think this is a very exciting opportunity,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said of supporting the team. “...I think this is a great group.”